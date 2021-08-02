Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 196.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BREZ stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

