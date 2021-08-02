Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) by 74.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,224 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in L&F Acquisition were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

LNFA opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

