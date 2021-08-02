Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGP opened at $14.49 on Monday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

TGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

