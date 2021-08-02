Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $176,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CX. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NYSE:CX opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.