Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,888,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,465,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASLN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

