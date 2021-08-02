Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,003,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.26.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.