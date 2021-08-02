Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,644,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,955,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,315,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $482,000.

PGRWU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

