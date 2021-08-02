Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIT. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Wipro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

WIT stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

