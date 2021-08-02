Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,900 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 164.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UUUU opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $753.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

