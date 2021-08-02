Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC increased its position in BRF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in BRF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BRF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in BRF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

