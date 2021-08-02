Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BRF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC increased its position in BRF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in BRF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BRF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in BRF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

BRF stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.77. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.