Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,426 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of OncoSec Medical worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 59,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.16.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONCS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

