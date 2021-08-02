Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 96,273 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,162,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.29% of TopBuild as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $202.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $128.78 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.