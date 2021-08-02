Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $26,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 85.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 201,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $340.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 277.23 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $346.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.36.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

