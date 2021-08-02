Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $710.00 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $687.10 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $973.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

