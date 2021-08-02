Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 112.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $10,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 96,599 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 309.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 213,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161,040 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in CNX Resources by 17.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 175,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

NYSE CNX opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

