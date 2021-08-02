Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.08% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

