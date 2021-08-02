Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 23,388 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.27% of TFI International worth $23,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFII. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $112.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

