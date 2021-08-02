Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Simon Property Group worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $126.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

