Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

