Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.45. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

