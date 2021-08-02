Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 14.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $39,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,283. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.