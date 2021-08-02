Scotiabank Lowers Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.40.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
