Scotiabank Lowers Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.40.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

