Scotiabank Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$17.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Real Matters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of RLLMF opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

