Scotiabank Raises Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$10.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SDE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.72.

Shares of CVE:SDE opened at C$4.66 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$530.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

