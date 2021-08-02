Seedify.fund (SFUND) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001888 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $3.62 million and $820,872.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00138975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,901.34 or 0.99885841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00850969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

