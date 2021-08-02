Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Update

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 1,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,674. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $273.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Select Bancorp by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 317.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

