Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Update

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 1,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,674. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $273.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $17.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
