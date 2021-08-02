ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.00.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 29.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $587.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a one year low of $418.53 and a one year high of $608.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

