ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lifted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 5.9% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $589.17. 23,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,326. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.00.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

