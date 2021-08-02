Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Shopify by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP traded up $33.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,533.01. 24,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,608. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,411.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

