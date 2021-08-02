Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,850.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,499.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,411.30. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

