Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 869.40 ($11.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 838.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

Get Pearson alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.