Short Interest in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Drops By 14.7%

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LNT opened at $58.53 on Monday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 205,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 437,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 101,376 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

