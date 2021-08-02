Short Interest in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Decreases By 23.1%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 312,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 in the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.75. 214,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

