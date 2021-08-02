Short Interest in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Grows By 36.6%

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of DPW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47. Ault Global has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%.

In related news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 78,087 shares of company stock valued at $184,079. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 157.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,437 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Ault Global by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

