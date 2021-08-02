Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Declines By 30.3%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.48% of CBM Bancorp worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBM Bancorp stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBM Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.79%.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

