Short Interest in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Rises By 32.0%

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the June 30th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CMPI stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg purchased 7,224 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

