Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Declines By 22.5%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up $36.63 on Monday, reaching $1,606.34. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,505.17. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,003.35 and a one year high of $1,619.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 108.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,020.00.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

