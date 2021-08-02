Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Expands By 22.1%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.85 on Monday. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,111,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 975.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

