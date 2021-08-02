Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declines By 17.7%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 972,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $18.04. 42,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,356. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $789.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

