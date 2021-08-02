Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Declines By 25.9%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,606. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Enertopia
