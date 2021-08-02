Short Interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Drops By 15.9%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 7,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after acquiring an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of EOG opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

