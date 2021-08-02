Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Increases By 22.7%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,582. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.