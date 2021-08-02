Short Interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Drops By 17.4%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 76,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. Equities analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

