Short Interest in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Drops By 33.3%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS GPOVY opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.61. Grupo Carso has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

