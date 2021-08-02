Short Interest in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Drops By 33.3%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS GPOVY opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.61. Grupo Carso has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01.
About Grupo Carso
