Short Interest in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Drops By 20.9%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

HMHC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,856. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

