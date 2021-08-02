Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Rises By 26.6%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 60,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of HPX stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. HPX has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in HPX during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HPX during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in HPX in the 1st quarter worth $964,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

