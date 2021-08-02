Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Increases By 41.1%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InflaRx by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in InflaRx by 247.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFRX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.