Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Increases By 28.7%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NYSE VLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.19.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.