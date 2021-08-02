Short Interest in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Increases By 28.7%

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE VLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 293,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

