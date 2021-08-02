Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Drops By 27.0%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.89. 43,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,776. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.